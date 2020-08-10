PUBG Mobile World League West Season Zero: Day 4 Results and Overall Standings, Futbolist Champions of PMWL 2020 West Finals

Futbolist were crowned champions after the final stage of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West Season Zero.

In the PMWL West Finals 2020, after a total of 24 games over four days, 16 teams battled it out for the prize pool of $425,000.

Futbolist won the PMWL West 2020 with 298 points and two chicken dinners. Loops Esports and KoninaPower, came in second and third with 289 and 282 points, respectively.

Here are the overall standings after Day 4 of the PMWL 2020 West Finals:

1 - Futbolist - 298 points (137 kills)

2 - Loops Esports - 289 points (109 kills)

3 - KoninaPower - 282 points (124 kills)

4 - Cloud9 - 274 points (92 kills)

5 - Wildcard Gaming - 269 points (100 kills)

6 - Tempo Storm - 236 points (110 kills)

7 - UDRKillers - 231 points (78 kills)

8 - Pittsburgh Knights - 227 points (98 kills)

9 - Nova Esports - 218 points (74 kills)

10 - Team Queso - 211 points (101 kills)

11 - DreamEaters - 185 points (72 kills)

12 - Team Unique - 181 points (78 kills)

13 - B4 Esports - 171 points (51 kills)

14 - Team Umbra - 133 points (54 kills)

15 - Yalla Esports - 116 points (46 kills)

16 - Alpha Legends - 75 points (32 kills)