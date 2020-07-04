PUBG Shoot to Kill Crowned PUBG Continental Series1 (PCS1) North America Champions

Shoot to Kill claimed the PUBG Continental Series1 (PCS1) North America title in what was an epic showdown on the final day against Wildcard Gaming, both on whom finished equal on points but Shoot to Kill took the top spot with superior kill points of 126 as opposed to Wildcard Gaming’s 113. Sonic, who finished the group stages on top, rounded the top three with 146 overall points and 87 kill points.

While Shoot to Kill claimed three Chicken Dinners while Wildcard gaming had a whopping six Chicken Dinners.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was due to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions — North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific — competing in local online tournaments. Series 1 for each region is ongoing, and Series 2 for each region will be held in August.

The 24-team North America event has a minimum prize pool of $200,000, with the amount due to rise based on sales of in-game items. The championship squad will take 25 percent of the prize money, and the runner-up will get 15 percent. A three-round group stage saw the field narrowed to 16 teams.



The PUBG Continental Series is an online regional tournament structure organized by PUBG Corporation. The 2020 Continental Series replaced the now-cancelled Global Series. The 2020 will culminated at Global Championship 2020