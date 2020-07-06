ESports: Team SoloMid Capture PUBG Continental Series 1 Europe Title

Team SoloMid claimed the $50,000 first prize at the PUBG Continental Series 1 - Europe event on Sunday.

TSM finished the 20-round event with 185 points, easily outdistancing runner-up TORNADO ENERGY (155).

TORNADO ENERGY pocketed $30,000 for their second-place finish while Northern Lights Team took home $20,000 after ending up in third with 149 points.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was scheduled to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions — North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific — competing in local online tournaments. Series 1 for each region concludes this weekend, and Series 2 for each region will be held in August.

The 24-team Europe event had a prize pool of $200,000.

PUBG Continental Series 1 - Europe standings, with total points plus prize money

1. Team SoloMid, 185, $50,000



2. TORNADO ENERGY, 155, $30,000



3. Northern Lights Team, 149, $20,000



4. Omaken Sports, 143, $10,000



5. Team Liquid, 136, $6,400



6. FaZe Clan, 131, $6,400



7. ENCE, 131, $6,400



8. Blaze Esports, 111, $6,400



9. Natus Vincere, 110, $4,850



10. Redline, 97, $4,850



11. With Potential, 91, $4,850



12. Istanbul Wild Cats, 89, $4,850



13. Tempus, 74, $4,850



14. The Nuclear Penguins, 73, $4,850



15. UNITY, 66, $4,850



16. GameFraym, 58, $4,850



17. sniip, $3,200



18. AfterAlt, $3,200



19. Raise Your Edge, $3,200



20. BetterLuckNextTime, $3,200



21. Team Red Zone, $3,200



22. Besiktas e-Sports Club, $3,200



23. Team Quantum, $3,200

DQ Brute Force, $3,200