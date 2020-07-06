ESports: Team SoloMid Capture PUBG Continental Series 1 Europe Title

Team SoloMid claimed the $50,000 first prize at the PUBG Continental Series 1 - Europe event on Sunday.
TSM finished the 20-round event with 185 points, easily outdistancing runner-up TORNADO ENERGY (155).
TORNADO ENERGY pocketed $30,000 for their second-place finish while Northern Lights Team took home $20,000 after ending up in third with 149 points.
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was scheduled to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions — North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific — competing in local online tournaments. Series 1 for each region concludes this weekend, and Series 2 for each region will be held in August.
The 24-team Europe event had a prize pool of $200,000.
PUBG Continental Series 1 - Europe standings, with total points plus prize money
1. Team SoloMid, 185, $50,000
2. TORNADO ENERGY, 155, $30,000
3. Northern Lights Team, 149, $20,000
4. Omaken Sports, 143, $10,000
5. Team Liquid, 136, $6,400
6. FaZe Clan, 131, $6,400
7. ENCE, 131, $6,400
8. Blaze Esports, 111, $6,400
9. Natus Vincere, 110, $4,850
10. Redline, 97, $4,850
11. With Potential, 91, $4,850
12. Istanbul Wild Cats, 89, $4,850
13. Tempus, 74, $4,850
14. The Nuclear Penguins, 73, $4,850
15. UNITY, 66, $4,850
16. GameFraym, 58, $4,850
17. sniip, $3,200
18. AfterAlt, $3,200
19. Raise Your Edge, $3,200
20. BetterLuckNextTime, $3,200
21. Team Red Zone, $3,200
22. Besiktas e-Sports Club, $3,200
23. Team Quantum, $3,200
DQ Brute Force, $3,200