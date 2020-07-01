SPORTS

Ubisoft Montreal Set to Launch Battle Royale FPS called Hyper Scape in July

(Image: @Slasher/twitter)



The game is scheduled to be announced and launched on July 12 during Ubisoft Forward, which is the company’s take on E3 this year.

Ubisoft is all set to set foot in the battle royale world with their new game “Hyper Scape” and the team is really looking forward to it.

Code-named “Prisma Dimensions”, the game is a fast paced FPS Battle Royale.



The event will feature new details about the upcoming titles from the developer, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watchdogs Legion, and more.

They will also see the reveal of new titles, including what could be the upcoming battle royale.


This is Ubisoft’s first foray into Battle Royale however they are no stranger to multiplayer titles and are determined to get things right.

It is almost as if Ubisoft was watching how things work out with the other Battle Royale titles out there before coming in hot with their BR title.

Are you to see what Ubisoft will convey to the battle royale style? Or are they stepping into this sport too late?

