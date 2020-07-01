Ubisoft Montreal Set to Launch Battle Royale FPS called Hyper Scape in July

Ubisoft is all set to set foot in the battle royale world with their new game “Hyper Scape” and the team is really looking forward to it.

Code-named “Prisma Dimensions”, the game is a fast paced FPS Battle Royale.

The game is scheduled to be announced and launched on July 12 during Ubisoft Forward, which is the company’s take on E3 this year.

The event will feature new details about the upcoming titles from the developer, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watchdogs Legion, and more.

Sources: Hyper Scape is a free to play BR FPS set in a futuristic virtual world for both PC and consoles with the console launch coming later this year including crossplay. Hyper Scape goes into closed beta next week with open beta and full launch of the game on July 12th pic.twitter.com/gUURbvo1N3 — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

much like the launches of Valorant and Apex Legends, Ubisoft has invited hundreds of streamers, pro gamers, and youtubers to get a first look at the game. they (and likely games press too) will be releasing the first gameplay footage under embargo later this week — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

here's an example of how Twitch chat can affect the game with +speed and +health items (and lol they used Ninja's old twitch chat as the example)



not only will viewers be able to gain progress by watching games, streamers will earn revenue from bits purchases pic.twitter.com/v0OHb6GdYq — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

This is Ubisoft’s first foray into Battle Royale however they are no stranger to multiplayer titles and are determined to get things right.

It is almost as if Ubisoft was watching how things work out with the other Battle Royale titles out there before coming in hot with their BR title.

Are you to see what Ubisoft will convey to the battle royale style? Or are they stepping into this sport too late?

