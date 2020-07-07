Valorant Vitality European Open: Full Schedule, Participatring Teams, Prize Pool and Where to Watch

Valorant's Ignition Series is all set to bring to online gamers the Valorant Vitality European Open, with Team Vitality hosting the online tournament and feature a prize pool of around $16,851.75 (€15,000) from the 10th of July.

“Ever since VALORANT was revealed, it was very obvious that it was going to shake up the competitive ecosystem. At Team Vitality we are really excited to host the Vitality European Open and provide a stage for the emergence of some top-class talent," said Vitality co-founder Neo.

Here are the rules:

GROUP STAGES:

Group-stage matches will be held in the best-of-one format with four teams being split in two groups.

PLAYOFFS:

The top two teams from both group will play in a double-elimination bracket in the play-offs. All matches will be played in a best-of-3 format with the grand finals being a best-of-5.

The Participating team and their roster -

1. Apexis



RAZORCONEEMaxicTARDUUFlashbacyx

2. Bonk



bonkarYacinesayfmelonheadziz

3. breadHUNTERS



m1tezTorontoAsLanM4shadoWaimDLLqRaxs

4.FABRIKEN



LATEKSMeddoZyppanLeodeddzShadoWCoach: eMIL, d00Mbr0s

5. G2 Esports



mixwellpaTiTekpythardiisdavidp

6. need more DM



TigeneFoDabztcrazyd33RBarcode

7. PartyParrots



ANGE1ShaoArt1stdinkzj7ssk7

8. Prodigy



HyPrhymeluckeRRRpAuraTurko

Full Schedule and When and Where to Watch -

The Vitality European Open will start on the 10th of July and go on till the 12th of July, with the timings of the matches yet to be confirmed.

The matches can be seen on Vitality's Twitch channel and Riot Games' other official channels.