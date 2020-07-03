With Hyper Scape, Ubisoft Enters FPS Battle Royal Arena

Ubisoft has entered the highly competitive FPS battle royale arena with their free-to-play game FPS game, Hyper Scape. On Thursday, Ubisoft opened up the game to some prominent Twitch streamers.

According to Ubisoft, Hyper Scape is the one and only urban futuristic free-to-play Battle Royale where Contenders engage high and low in close-quarters, fast-paced FPS battles to become the next global Champion.

The game can have up to 100 players against each and the key for the game by watching it live on Twitch.

Built from the ground up as an interactive streaming spectacle, Hyper Scape will change the way we watch video games by allowing streamers and content creators to interact with their audiences like never before. Every battle and every victory will be unique thanks to the participation of fans around the world.

Alongside an arsenal of futuristic Weapons, Contenders will be able to use HACKS, a set of lootable abilities that create powerful options for different playstyles.

From laying down MINES that seek out your enemies, to using INVISIBILITY for a stealthy approach, or even to propel yourself into the air before crashing down on your opponent with SLAM. Hacks will not only change how you play, but give you the edge you need to take out the competition.

All the while, the AI Game Master will play global event cards during the match affecting players with a slew of buffs. Meanwhile, the map itself, NEO-ARCADIA, will succumb to the DECAY as it deletes entire districts. All this chaos fuels the heart-pumping action of CROWN RUSH as you decide to go for the Crown or eliminate all opposition to get the victory.

Hyper Scape is in the early phases of its development but within hours of its arrival the game topped the twitch charts and certain to provide stiff competition for other Battle Royale games like the highly popular PUBG (Player Unknown's BattleGround), Fortnite and League of Legend.