Essex Wicket Keeper Drops Catch, Kicks Ball to Leg Slip for 'One of the Most Bizarre Dismissals Ever'
Wheater missed an outside edge from number 10 Hampshire batsman Mason Crane who was facing spinner Simon Harmer.
Wheater missed an outside edge from number 10 Hampshire batsman Mason Crane who was facing spinner Simon Harmer.
Just like life, cricket also gives you a second chance. Essex wicketkeeper Adam Wheater's recently missed a catch during a county championship game but used some spectacular footwork to create one of cricket's "most bizarre dismissals ever."
Wheater missed an outside edge from number 10 Hampshire batsman Mason Crane who was facing spinner Simon Harmer.
Showing immense presence of mind, the wicketkeeper made a stunning recovery by kicking the ball inches off the turf to skipper Ryan ten Doeschate who took a comfortable catch at leg slip.
The last-minute improvisation by Wheater resulted in what the Daily Mail called “one of the most bizarre dismissals ever.”
Essex Cricket took to Twitter to share a video of the wicketkeeper’s “keepy-uppy skills.”
9️⃣ Check out Adam Wheater’s keepy-uppy skills here!⚽️⚽️⚽️#ESSvHAM pic.twitter.com/fOQkloyvRC— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) June 17, 2019
“Maradona ‘86 #class,” one comment on the video read.
Maradona ‘86 #class— Steve Snell (@snelly83) June 17, 2019
“Unbelievable tekkers!” wrote another.
Unbelievable tekkers! 👏🏻👏🏻😂— Mike Scanlan ⚒ 🎮 (@scan2702) June 17, 2019
Despite being bowled out for 214, Essex won the Specsavers County Championship Division One match by an innings and eight runs after bowling Hampshire out for 88, with Simon Harmer claiming seven wickets.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Support Kangana All Through, Says Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina
- Your Mozilla Firefox Web Browser Has a Critical Bug, And You Must Update it Now
- After Hyundai Venue, 2020 Creta SUV to get BlueLink Connectivity with eSIM
- Benoit Paire, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Showcase Football Skills During Match Rally at Halle Open
- WATCH | Kapil Dev Recollects His Knock of 175 Against Zimbabwe
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s