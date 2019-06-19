Essex Wicket Keeper Drops Catch, Kicks Ball to Leg Slip for 'One of the Most Bizarre Dismissals Ever'

Just like life, cricket also gives you a second chance. Essex wicketkeeper Adam Wheater's recently missed a catch during a county championship game but used some spectacular footwork to create one of cricket's "most bizarre dismissals ever."

Wheater missed an outside edge from number 10 Hampshire batsman Mason Crane who was facing spinner Simon Harmer.

Showing immense presence of mind, the wicketkeeper made a stunning recovery by kicking the ball inches off the turf to skipper Ryan ten Doeschate who took a comfortable catch at leg slip.

The last-minute improvisation by Wheater resulted in what the Daily Mail called “one of the most bizarre dismissals ever.”

Essex Cricket took to Twitter to share a video of the wicketkeeper’s “keepy-uppy skills.”

“Maradona ‘86 #class,” one comment on the video read.

“Unbelievable tekkers!” wrote another.

Despite being bowled out for 214, Essex won the Specsavers County Championship Division One match by an innings and eight runs after bowling Hampshire out for 88, with Simon Harmer claiming seven wickets.