Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Essex Wicket Keeper Drops Catch, Kicks Ball to Leg Slip for 'One of the Most Bizarre Dismissals Ever'

Wheater missed an outside edge from number 10 Hampshire batsman Mason Crane who was facing spinner Simon Harmer.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Essex Wicket Keeper Drops Catch, Kicks Ball to Leg Slip for 'One of the Most Bizarre Dismissals Ever'
Wheater missed an outside edge from number 10 Hampshire batsman Mason Crane who was facing spinner Simon Harmer.
Loading...

Just like life, cricket also gives you a second chance. Essex wicketkeeper Adam Wheater's recently missed a catch during a county championship game but used some spectacular footwork to create one of cricket's "most bizarre dismissals ever."

Wheater missed an outside edge from number 10 Hampshire batsman Mason Crane who was facing spinner Simon Harmer.

Showing immense presence of mind, the wicketkeeper made a stunning recovery by kicking the ball inches off the turf to skipper Ryan ten Doeschate who took a comfortable catch at leg slip.

The last-minute improvisation by Wheater resulted in what the Daily Mail called “one of the most bizarre dismissals ever.”

Essex Cricket took to Twitter to share a video of the wicketkeeper’s “keepy-uppy skills.”

“Maradona ‘86 #class,” one comment on the video read.

“Unbelievable tekkers!” wrote another.

Despite being bowled out for 214, Essex won the Specsavers County Championship Division One match by an innings and eight runs after bowling Hampshire out for 88, with Simon Harmer claiming seven wickets.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram