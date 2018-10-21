English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ethiopian Marathoner Who Made Rio Olympics Protest Returns from Exile
The Ethiopian marathon runner who made global headlines with an anti-government gesture at the Rio Olympics finish line returned from exile on Sunday after sports officials assured him he will not face prosecution.
The Ethiopian marathon runner who made global headlines with an anti-government gesture at the Rio Olympics finish line returned from exile on Sunday after sports officials assured him he will not face prosecution.
Loading...
Addis Ababa: The Ethiopian marathon runner who made global headlines with an anti-government gesture at the Rio Olympics finish line returned from exile on Sunday after sports officials assured him he will not face prosecution.
Feyisa Lilesa's return from the United States came several months after a reformist prime minister took office and announced sweeping political reforms. He received a warm welcome at the airport from the foreign minister and other senior officials.
Feyisa said the new government is "a result of the struggle by the people" and he hopes it will address concerns after years of repression in Africa's second most populous nation.
The silver medalist crossed his wrists at the finish line in 2016 in solidarity with protesters in his home region, Oromia, who like many across Ethiopia were demanding wider freedoms.
Feyisa later said he feared he would be imprisoned or killed if he returned home. But he became a symbol of resistance for many youth until the pressure on the government led to a change of power, with 42-year-old Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed taking office in April.
Abiy is the country's first leader from the Oromo ethnic group since the ruling coalition came to power 27 years ago.
Ethiopia's government did not immediately comment Sunday on the runner's return.
Asked by The Associated Press if he has any political ambitions, Feyisa said: "I don't have any ambition in politics! Actually I didn't get close to politics, politics gets close to me."
Feyisa broke down in tears while speaking about youth who lost their lives during the years of protests. "I will continue to remember those who lost their lives for the cause. Many people lost their lives for it."
Turning his attention to running, he said his next race will be the Dubai Marathon in January.
"My training while I was in exile was not good, so it has affected my performance," Feyisa said. He missed two races in recent weeks as he prepared to return to Ethiopia. "I will resume my regular training after a week."
Feyisa Lilesa's return from the United States came several months after a reformist prime minister took office and announced sweeping political reforms. He received a warm welcome at the airport from the foreign minister and other senior officials.
Feyisa said the new government is "a result of the struggle by the people" and he hopes it will address concerns after years of repression in Africa's second most populous nation.
The silver medalist crossed his wrists at the finish line in 2016 in solidarity with protesters in his home region, Oromia, who like many across Ethiopia were demanding wider freedoms.
Feyisa later said he feared he would be imprisoned or killed if he returned home. But he became a symbol of resistance for many youth until the pressure on the government led to a change of power, with 42-year-old Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed taking office in April.
Abiy is the country's first leader from the Oromo ethnic group since the ruling coalition came to power 27 years ago.
Ethiopia's government did not immediately comment Sunday on the runner's return.
Asked by The Associated Press if he has any political ambitions, Feyisa said: "I don't have any ambition in politics! Actually I didn't get close to politics, politics gets close to me."
Feyisa broke down in tears while speaking about youth who lost their lives during the years of protests. "I will continue to remember those who lost their lives for the cause. Many people lost their lives for it."
Turning his attention to running, he said his next race will be the Dubai Marathon in January.
"My training while I was in exile was not good, so it has affected my performance," Feyisa said. He missed two races in recent weeks as he prepared to return to Ethiopia. "I will resume my regular training after a week."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Viswanathan Anand Beats Raunak Sadhwani, S Kidambi Holds Vladimir Kramnik in Isle of Man
- Marvel Teases Long Wait for Avengers 4 With This Clip of Vision Sitting and Thinking; Watch
- You are Young at Heart and Still Have a Sexy Body: Sunny's Birthday Post for Hubby Daniel
- What Can App Stores do if Users Start Downvoting an App? Nothing, For The Sake of Democracy
- Massive Dussehra Car Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh in October 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...