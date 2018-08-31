English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eugenie Bouchard Back to Drawing Board After US Open Exit
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard didn't spare herself after bowing out of the second round of the US Open on Thursday, falling 6-4, 6-3 to Czech Marketa Vondrousova.
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard didn't spare herself after bowing out of the second round of the US Open on Thursday, falling 6-4, 6-3 to Czech Marketa Vondrousova.
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard didn't spare herself after bowing out of the second round of the US Open on Thursday, falling 6-4, 6-3 to Czech Marketa Vondrousova.
"Yeah, on the court, I really didn't feel like myself," said Bouchard, who came through qualifying and rolled over Harmony Tan 6-3, 6-1 in the first round.
"That's very disappointing, considering how good I felt in my last couple matches. Yeah, I mean, I played like shit."
Part of it could have been the difficulty of facing a left-handed opponent, Bouchard said.
"It's a different spin. You don't see it often. She got a lot of balls back, made me feel that pressure kind of.
"But there were like 10 things I could have done better, so it's more about me," she said.
Bouchard, a Wimbledon finalist in 2014, has since endured season after season of disappointment.
She was back at the US Open six months after settling her lawsuit with the US Tennis Association over her locker room slip at the tournament in 2015 that left her with a concussion.
In court in February, her lawyer told jurors that the accident sent Bouchard on a "downward spiral that she has not been able to recover from."
The 24-year-old showed encouraging progress with a run to the semi-finals at Gstaad in July, but withdrew while trailing Alize Cornet with a leg injury.
Given a wildcard into the WTA tournament in Montreal in August, she lost in the first round.
The world number 137 said she could only try to "take a lot of positives" from her solid play in qualifying.
"Although I'm very disappointed with today, I've been playing matches, and that's what I feel like I need," she said.
