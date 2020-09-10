SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Eugenie Bouchard Beats Top-seeded Kuznetsova In Istanbul

Eugenie Bouchard Beats Top-seeded Kuznetsova In Istanbul

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard stretched her winning streak to four matches for the first time in two years by beating topseeded Svetlana Kuznetsova 76 (3), 67 (5), 62 Thursday in the second round of the Istanbul Tennis Championship.

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard stretched her winning streak to four matches for the first time in two years by beating top-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-2 Thursday in the second round of the Istanbul Tennis Championship.

Ranked 272nd and playing as a qualifier, Bouchard had three match points at 5-4 in the second set before Kuznetsova forced a deciding set.

Bouchard, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2014 but lost to Petra Kvitova, will next face Danka Kovinic in the quarterfinals. Kovinic eliminated sixth-seeded Alison van Uytvanck 6-3, 6-4.

Bouchard last went on such a run in 2018 when she won six straight from qualifying to the semifinals in Luxembourg.

Also, third-seeded Polona Hercog reached the quarterfinals by beating Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 10, 2020, 9:48 PM IST
Next Story
Loading