GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Eugenie Bouchard Gets Wild Card into Montreal WTA Event

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has received a wild card invitation into the WTA tournament in Montreal next month, one of the key hard court tune-ups for the US Open.

AFP

Updated:July 21, 2018, 8:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Eugenie Bouchard Gets Wild Card into Montreal WTA Event
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has received a wild card invitation into the WTA tournament in Montreal next month, one of the key hard court tune-ups for the US Open.
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has received a wild card invitation into the WTA tournament in Montreal next month, one of the key hard court tune-ups for the US Open.

"Eugenie is currently showing great things and we hope that she can keep her momentum going in Montreal," tournament director Eugene Lapierre said in a statement on Friday.

"She gave fans a great show back in April when she got two important wins at the most recent Fed Cup tie. We cannot wait to see her in action at home once again."

Organizers said Bouchard would play on the opening day of main draw action, Monday, August 6.

Bouchard, 24, reached the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Gstaad on Friday.

The 146th-ranked Canadian played the Wimbledon final four years ago but has since suffered through season after season of disappointment and a tumbling ranking.

At Wimbledon this year she emerged from qualifying but fell in the second round.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...