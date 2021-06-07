Euro 2020: Hungary To Host Matches In Fully Packed 61,000-Capacity Stadium

As the Covid-19 pandemic affected sports worldwide, viewers became habitual of watching their favourite teams playing in empty stadiums. And since then, sporting events have been taking place mostly without in-person attendances.

However, this is all going to change in the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020. The European Championship 2020, which was postponed last year due to Covid-19, is taking place from June 11-July 11. Eleven countries will be hosting the month-long football event and one of them is Hungary.

Hungary’s capital Budapest will host four games of Euro 2020 in its 61,000-capacity stadium, Puskas Arena. And unlike other hosts, this European country has decided to not keep even a single seat vacant.

Despite coronavirus fears, fans have booked all the tickets for 61,000 seats for all four games. The four matches include two league matches of Hungary against Portugal and France on June 15 and June 19, respectively. The Portugal vs France game on June 23 and a quarterfinal on June 27 will also be played at Puskas Arena.

Hungarian fans will need to produce a vaccination certificate or proof of recovery from coronavirus to enjoy the match in the stands. While foreign nationals must show a negative Covid-19 test report even if they are vaccinated.

The newly-built football stadium started hosting games in 2019 but has so far remained under-used due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The confidence of Hungary to allow packed games is primarily because of its fast vaccination. More than 53% of nearly a crore Hungarians have received at least a single dose, while around 37% have been fully vaccinated.

Nonetheless, the attendees will still be required to wear masks, and a continuous sanitisation process will be carried out to ensure the schedule is not disrupted.

However, experts have warned that resuming crowded matches pre-maturely could trigger a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here