Euro 2020: Ronaldo Covers 92 Meters In 14 Seconds To Score First Goal Against Germany

The match between Germany and Portugal on Saturday evening was one of the best the fans witnessed in the ongoing UEFA Euros 2020 up until now.

The game had everything, from plenty of goals to exciting end to end football. But one thing for which there was a meltdown on the social media among the fans was Cristiano Ronaldo’s sprint speed for the first goal.

After clearing the ball from his own 18-yard-box, the Portuguese star led his team’s counter-attack. Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota helped Ronaldo, which was started and finished off nonchalantly by the five times Ballon d’Or winner.

Even though the goal was a simple tap-in, the special about the move was Ronaldo’s speed of 32 kilometers per hour. In other words, he ran the length of almost the whole field, 92 meters, in 15 seconds at the age of 36. Ronaldo gave the initial lead to Portugal with his unbelievable speed in just 15 minutes of the match.

Re-watched this clip and it’s just incredible.Cristiano Ronaldo’s determination & speed to get from his own six-yard box to the other end of the field & score. Wow. Age is just a number for this 36yo.#EURO2020 #POR pic.twitter.com/4LXk8PNcPR — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) June 19, 2021

The speed of Ronaldo on the break is unreal!! He's running like that at 36 and I'm 35 and struggling to put my socks on in the morning 😂😂 #PortugalvsGermany— Luke Fallaize (@fallaize_luke) June 19, 2021

Just watching the Euro highlights. You have to say that Christiano Ronaldo has the most amazing fitness for a player his age. Just phenomenal for a player of 36. The speed, from him, on one of the moves, was just flipping awesome.#GER #POR— Princess Gooner ⚽ ❤️ (@GoonerGirl1969) June 19, 2021

Although Portugal lost the match 4-2, they will be hopeful of entering the knockout phase of the tournament. And they have every chance of being optimistic because they clearly boast a special player in their ranks. And that player does not need a long induction.

