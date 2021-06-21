CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#InternationalYogaDay#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»Euro 2020: Ronaldo Covers 92 Meters In 14 Seconds To Score First Goal Against Germany
1-MIN READ

Euro 2020: Ronaldo Covers 92 Meters In 14 Seconds To Score First Goal Against Germany

Euro 2020: Ronaldo Covers 92 Meters In 14 Seconds To Score First Goal Against Germany

Ronaldo covered 92 meters at a speed of 32 kms per hour to score his first goal.

The match between Germany and Portugal on Saturday evening was one of the best the fans witnessed in the ongoing UEFA Euros 2020 up until now.

The game had everything, from plenty of goals to exciting end to end football. But one thing for which there was a meltdown on the social media among the fans was Cristiano Ronaldo’s sprint speed for the first goal.

After clearing the ball from his own 18-yard-box, the Portuguese star led his team’s counter-attack. Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota helped Ronaldo, which was started and finished off nonchalantly by the five times Ballon d’Or winner.

Even though the goal was a simple tap-in, the special about the move was Ronaldo’s speed of 32 kilometers per hour. In other words, he ran the length of almost the whole field, 92 meters, in 15 seconds at the age of 36. Ronaldo gave the initial lead to Portugal with his unbelievable speed in just 15 minutes of the match.

RELATED NEWS

Although Portugal lost the match 4-2, they will be hopeful of entering the knockout phase of the tournament. And they have every chance of being optimistic because they clearly boast a special player in their ranks. And that player does not need a long induction.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 21, 2021, 17:23 IST