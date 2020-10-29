Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Dundalk LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

This will be the second match for both Arsenal and Dundalk. With this kick off, the two teams will be eyeing for a victory. Arsenal will want to win the match so that they continue to be on top of the point table while Dundalk will be aiming for the win so that they can register the first victory in the ongoing Europa League 2020-21. This will also be an opportunity for the guest team to open their point bank.

In the upcoming Europa League 2020-21 match, Arsenal will be squaring off against Dundalk on Friday, October 30. The outing is scheduled to take place at the Emirates Stadium and will commence from 1:30 AM IST.

At present, the hosts have three points and the guests have no points. In the previous outing, Arsenal beat Rapi Wien by 2-1 on October 22. Dundalk on the other hand were beaten by Molde. The team lost the outing by 1-2.

Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Dundalk: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal’s David Luiz is currently in injured condition. As for Dundalk, Gary Rogers is likely to return. He will be replacing Aaron McCarey. There are no reports of injury from the guest team.

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Runarsson; Soares, Mustafi, Gabriel, Kolasinac; Elneny, Ceballos; Nelson, Willock, Pepe; Nketiah

Dundalk possible starting line-up: Rogers; Gannon, Cleary, Boyle, Dummigan; Mountney, Murray, Shields, Sloggett, Duffy; Hoban

At what time is the Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Dundalk match?

The Europa League game between Arsenal and Dundalk will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Friday, October 30 at the Emirates stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Dundalk match?

Sony will broadcast the Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season.

How can I stream the Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Dundalk match in India?

Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Dundalk match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India.