Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Molde LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will be taking on Molde at the Emirates Stadium on November 6 in a group stag match of the Europa League 2020-21. The Arsenal vs Molde will begin at 1.30 am IST.

In their previous match in the Premier League, Arsenal outperformed Manchester United 1-0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored one goal for Arsenal. On the other hand, Molde defeated Mjondalen 3-1 in the Eliteserien. Two goals from Martin Ellingsen and one from Leke James ensured victory for Molde. Fredrik Brustad scored the single goal for Mjondalen.

In the group standings, Arsenal are at the top with six points, while Molde are at the second spot with six points. Arsenal and Molde have won both the games they have played as of now in this season.

Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Molde: Team News, Injury Update

Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli are injured and will not be playing for Arsenal in the upcoming match against Molde. The participation of David Luiz is doubtful. Molde’s Kristoffer Haraldseid will not be seen in action due to injury.

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Runar Alex Runarsson, Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka, Sead Kolasinac, Cedric Soares, Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson

Molde possible starting line-up: Andreas Linde, Henry Wingo, Martin Bjornbak, Stian Rode Gregersen, Kristoffer Haugen, Fredrik Aursnes, Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Martin Ellingsen, Eirik Hestad, Ohi Omoijuanfo, Ola Brynhildsen

At what time is the Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Molde match?

The Europa League game between Arsenal and Molde will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Friday, November 6 at the Emirates stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Molde match?

Sony will broadcast the Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season.

How can I stream the Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Molde match in India?

Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Molde match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India.