Europa League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Braga LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Leicester City will be hosting Braga in a group stage clash of the Europa League at King Power Stadium on November 6. The Leicester City vs Braga fixture will begin at 1.30 am IST.

In their previous match in the Europa League 2020-21, Leicester City beat AEK Athens 2-1. Jamie Vardy and Hamza Choudhury scored one goal each for Leicester City, while Muamer Tankovic hit the single goal for AEK Athens.

On the other hand, Braga defeated Zorya Luhansk 2-1 in their previous Europa League clash. Paulinho and Nicolás Gaitán hit one goal each for their side. One goal for Zorya Luhansk was scored by Dmytro Ivanisenya.

Leicester City are at the top of the group standings with six points, while Braga are at the second position with six points. The two teams have emerged victorious in both the games they have played as of now in this season.

Europa League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Braga: Team News, Injury Update

Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey and Wilfred Ndidi are out of the squad because of injury. They will not be seen in action for Leicester City.

Braga have no injury concerns to deal with and all their players are fit for the upcoming game.

Leicester City possible starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel; Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs; Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin; James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Kelechi Iheanacho

Braga possible starting line-up: Matheus; Ricardo Esgaio, David Carmo, Bruno Viana, Nuno Sequeira; Andre Castro, Al Musrati, Fransergio; Nicolas Gaitan, Paulinho, Abel Ruiz

At what time is the Europa League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Braga match?

The Europa League game between Leicester City and Braga will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Friday, November 6 at the King Power Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Europa League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Braga match?

Sony will broadcast the Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season.

How can I stream the Europa League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Braga match in India?

Europa League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Braga match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India.