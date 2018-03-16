English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Europa League: High-flying Arsenal Draw CSKA Moscow
London club Arsenal will take on CSKA Moscow after being drawn together in a Europa League quarter-final in Nyon on Friday at a time of strained relations between Britain and Russia.
Arsenal celebrate their win (Image: PL/Twitter)
British Prime Minister Theresa May this week expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the nerve agent poisoning of a former spy, and said British royals and ministers would not attend the World Cup in Russia this year.
There was an all Iberian cast in another eye-catching quarter-final draw as capital outfits Atletico Madrid, who many see as the main pretenders to the title, drew Sporting Lisbon.
Former European champions Marseille will take on rising German force RB Leipzig, while exciting Italian outfit Lazio face the draw's minnows Austria's Red Bull Salzburg, who knocked out Borussia Dortmund in the last round.
All the matches are played on the same day with the first leg coming on April 5 and the return a week later on April 12.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Thursday 15 March , 2018
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
