European Clubs Told That a Third UEFA Competition Has Been Approved

A third UEFA club competition is set to be introduced in the near future, the head of the association representing Europe's biggest clubs said on Tuesday.

Reuters

Updated:September 11, 2018, 3:41 PM IST
European Clubs Told That a Third UEFA Competition Has Been Approved
Image credit: Reuters
A third UEFA club competition is set to be introduced in the near future, the head of the association representing Europe's biggest clubs said on Tuesday.

"Pending approval of the UEFA executive committee, the 'green light' has been given to introduce a third competition, bringing the overall number of clubs to 96, as of the 2021-22 season," chief executive Andrea Agnelli told a meeting of the European Club Association.

Agnelli is also president of Juventus and sits on the UEFA executive committee, occupying one of two seats allocated to club representatives.

Europe used to have a third competition, the Cup Winners' Cup, but it was abolished in 1999. Agnelli was due to hold a news conference following the meeting in Split, Croatia, later on Tuesday.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
