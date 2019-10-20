European Open: Andy Murray Beat Stan Wawrinka to Win His 1st Title Since in 2 years
Andy Murray came from behind to beat Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to win the European Open in Antwerp.
Andy Murray is making a comeback after a career-saving hip surgery. (Photo Credit: @ATP_Tour)
Antwerp: Andy Murray won his first ATP title since March 2017 on Sunday with a battling 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the Antwerp final.
Former world number one Murray, rebuilding his game after career-saving hip surgery earlier this year, fought back from a set and 3-1 down against Wawrinka to claim his 46th career title.
"It means a lot. The last few years have been extremely difficult," Murray, who broke down in tears at the end, told Amazon Prime.
"Both me and Stan have had a lot of injury problems in the last couple of years. It's amazing to be back, playing against him in the final like that. I think it was a great match."
"I didn't expect to be in this position at all. I'm happy, very happy," added Murray whose ranking has plummeted to 243 in the world.
This is what it means to @andy_murray 👏🎥: @TennisTV | #EuropeanOpen pic.twitter.com/Y8J7yXYXlI— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 20, 2019
Fourth seed Wawrinka, also hunting his first title in over two years, broke Murray in his opening serve game -- enough to secure the first set in this 20th meeting between the pair.
The Swiss again broke Murray early in the second but the Scot hit back to level for 3-3 and then forced a deciding set as Wawrinka lost his serve for the second time.
Wawrinka again gained the upper hand as he broke for 2-1 in the final set, but Murray responded as the players traded breaks in four consecutive games.
Pushing each other to the limit @andy_murray @stanwawrinka #EuropeanOpen2019 pic.twitter.com/3cMs3CgOmv— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 20, 2019
With Wawrinka serving to stay in the match, Murray brought up championship point after almost two and a half hours and wrapped up his first title since Dubai in 2017 when his opponent strayed wide.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manchester United vs Liverpool: Salah Out Injured but Alisson Returns, De Gea Fit to Start
- Bose Frames Review: Music And More, These Are Not Your Standard Sunglasses
- Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Here's How to Gift a JioPhone This Festive Season For Rs 699
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right