Eva Marie Announces Her WWE Return on Raw, Draws Mixed Response from Fans

After months of speculation, Eva Marie returning to WWE fold was finally confirmed on Monday Night Raw. The Eva-lution star confirmed that she was on her way back to the company as Marie featured in a video promo on top of a Ferrari, confirming that she would soon be coming to WWE.

According to wrestlinginc.com report, the new video vignette shows her saying, “Do I have your attention?” Further in the video, she says about“been thinking about where I’ve been and where I’m going," talking about her “twists and turns” in her life and now she wants to be in control of it.

After WWE’s announcement, this is what Marie said.

While the news has sent a few shockwaves, fans aren’t happy about it,considering the fact that WWE just fired several of its Superstars.The company cut the likes of Chelsea Green, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay among others.

One user pointed out that WWE could release “The IIconics and Mickie James” to bring back Marie. Further in the tweet, the user remarked that the WWE’s women’s division is “actually going backwards.”

Another user remarked that the WWE released “all the talent” citing budget cuts so that Marie can return.

A third user using The Rock’s iconic eye lift video, wrote that the company’s firing “Mickie James, Peyton Royce” among others, but “bringing back Marie” is not worth it.

Another cited the move as “the worst".

While the microblogging site was buzzing with reactions, few of Marie’s fans were elated about the news. Most of them tweeted with a range of emojis and “Welcome back” messages. “I hope you win a championship,” tweeted one enthusiast.

Although the fans complaining about this signing seems justified, but her return was in the works for a long time now. It was reported back in January this year that Marie was added to the internal WWE roster. But, she reportedly had signed a deal in October last year.

Marie first joined WWE in 2013 but was suspended by the company back in mid-2016 and she promptly stopped appearing on WWE television. The following year, she confirmed that she was no longer in the company, but two years later, she hinted in an interview that she was in negotiations with the promotion.

