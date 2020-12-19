EVE vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tip

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is under immense pressure after his team has been performing poorly over the last several weeks. Arsenal did okay to manage a draw against Southampton but a win is a must against Everton in their next match. The Premier League Arsenal vs Everton match will begin at 11 pm IST at the Emirates stadium.

Arsenal have made their worst start to a season after having played 13 games since 1974-75. They are nine points shy of Everton who are looking to enter the top four.

Everton have beaten Chelsea and Leicester City on the bounce and will pose a tough challenge to Arsenal. They have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last two home league meetings with the Gunners.

Both sides have met each other on 200 occasions and Arsenal have won on 108 occasions. Everton have emerged victorious on 61 times

The troubles keep mounting for Arteta, Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Magalhaes are suspended while Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey are both injured.

EVE vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Team for Everton vs Arsenal

EVE vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Everton probable line-up vs Arsenal: Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey; Gylfi Sigurdsson, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

EVE vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Arsenal probable line-up vs Everton: Bernd Leno; Rob Holding, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka; Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang