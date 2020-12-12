EVE vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Everton is all set to welcome Chelsea for an intriguing clash at Goodison Park for their Premier League match on Saturday. Everton have not been in good form for the last few days and they have slipped after a bright start to their campaign.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have found momentum and mojo under the current coach Frank Lampard. Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League and are just two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

As far as their head-to-head clash is concerned, Everton have only lost 73 times and have won 54 matches out of their 184 previous clashes against Chelsea. Everton's recent results, and the fact that Carlo Ancelotti will be without the services of Coleman and Digne should pose a lot of problems for the side. Chelsea should look to take all the points on offer and are favourites to win this match.

Dream11 Team for Everton vs Chelsea

Dream11 Team captain: Timo Werner

Dream11 Team vice-captain: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dream11 Team goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Dream11 Team defenders: Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane

Dream11 Team midfielders: Tom Davies, Allan, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount

Dream11 Team strikers: Timo Werner, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dream11 Everton probable starting XI vs Chelsea: Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane; Tom Davies, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Alex Iwobi; James Rodriguez, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dream11 Chelsea probable starting XI vs Everton: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner