EVE vs CRY Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Crystal Palace Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Everton will welcome Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Monday in what will be their latest English Premier League match. They come into this fixture after their 2-0 loss to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at Goodison Park in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. On the other hand, Crystal Palace overcame Sam Allardyce’s West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at Selhurst Park and they come into this match with a lot of confidence.

Ahead of the match, Everton will be without the services of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as well as midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. Apart from the duo, Brazilian winger Bernard and England international Fabian Delph will also miss out from this match.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, will not be able to include French centre-back Mamadou Sakho and James McCarthy. And, they are sweating over the fitness of midfielder James McArthur, right-back Nathaniel Clyne and defender Nathan Ferguson.

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Crystal Palace game will commence at 10:30 pm IST.

Everton vs Crystal Palace match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Monday, April 05 – 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)at Goodison Park.

