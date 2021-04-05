EVE vs CRY Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Crystal Palace Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Everton will welcome Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Monday in what will be their latest English Premier League match. They come into this fixture after their 2-0 loss to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at Goodison Park in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. On the other hand, Crystal Palace overcame Sam Allardyce’s West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at Selhurst Park and they come into this match with a lot of confidence.
Ahead of the match, Everton will be without the services of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as well as midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. Apart from the duo, Brazilian winger Bernard and England international Fabian Delph will also miss out from this match.
Crystal Palace, on the other hand, will not be able to include French centre-back Mamadou Sakho and James McCarthy. And, they are sweating over the fitness of midfielder James McArthur, right-back Nathaniel Clyne and defender Nathan Ferguson.
The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Crystal Palace game will commence at 10:30 pm IST.EVE vs CRY Premier League 2020-21, Everton vs Crystal Palace:Live Streaming
Everton vs Crystal Palace match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.EVE vs CRY Premier League 2020-21, Everton vs Crystal Palace: Match Details
Monday, April 05 – 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)at Goodison Park.Premier League 2020-21, EVE vs CRY Dream11 team for Everton vs Crystal PalaceCaptain: Dominic Calvert-LewinVice-captain: Wilfried ZahaGoalkeeper: Robin OlsenDefenders: Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Kouyate, Gary CahillMidfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Andros Townsend, Luka MilivojevicStrikers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Wilfried ZahaEVE vs CRY, Premier League 2020-21 Everton possible starting line-up vs Crystal Palace: Robin Olsen, Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-LewinEVE vs CRY, Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace possible starting line-up vs Everton: Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Eberechi Eze, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha