EVE vs FUL Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Fulham Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Premier League action is back in town and Everton take on Fulham at Goodison Park on Sunday. Everton have been very impressive this season and they are now favourites to win this match.

Fulham, on the other hand, have not found any form this season and are currently 18th in the league table. They will be facing an intense relegation battle in the coming months and will need to win this game to stay afloat.

Everton are in the seventh place in the Premier League standings and the side have grown under Carlo Ancelotti. They played out a 5-4 thriller against the Spurs in the FA Cup earlier this week and this result will act as a huge boost ahead of this match.

Everton have enjoyed a good record against Fulham as they have won 31 games out of a total of 64 matches played between the two teams. Fulham, however, have won 20 matches against Everton and need to be at their best in this match.

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Fulham game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.

Everton vs Fulham match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Sunday, February 14 – 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST)

Captain: Joshua King

Vice-captain: Josh Maja

Goalkeeper: Alphonse Areola

Defenders: Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Ademola Lookman, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson

Strikers: Joshua King, Josh Maja

EVE vs FUL, Premier League 2020-21 Everton possible starting line-up vs Fulham: Robin Olsen; Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman; Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, Joshua King

EVE vs FUL, Premier League 2020-21 Fulham possible starting line-up vs Everton: Alphonse Areola; Antonee Robinson, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen, Kenny Tete; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed; Ademola Lookman, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Josh Maja