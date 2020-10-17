EVE vs LIV Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool will eye to bounce back when they travel to Everton for 288th Merseyside derby clash on Saturday, October 17. The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Liverpool match will be played at the Goodison Park. In the last week, reigning champions Liverpool were brutally thrashed by Aston Villa 7-2 whereas Everton have managed to keep a clean sheet against Brighton. After full-time the score was 4-2. Currently, Everton are leading the EPL 2020-21 points table with 12 points from four games. On the other hand, The Reds are 5th with nine points in their kitty.

The kick-off time for Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Liverpool fixture is 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Everton defenders Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne might make a return from the injury table ahead of the Liverpool clash. Meanwhile, defender Seamus Coleman, midfielders Allan and Andre Gomes have resumed the training sessions. They are expected to feature in the playing XI.Liverpool continue to be without the company of goalkeeper Alisson so Adrian. While striker Sadio Mane and midfielder Thiago Alcantara are expected to return to the side after self-isolating due to positive COVID-19 reports.

EVE vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Everton vs Liverpool Live Streaming

Everton vs Liverpool match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

EVE vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Everton vs Liverpool: Match Details

October 17 - 5pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Stamford Bridge

EVE vs LIV, Premier League 2020-21 Everton possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomes, Allan, Doucoure; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

EVE vs LIV, Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Everton: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane