EVE vs MCI Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

An inconsistent Everton will welcome an unstoppable Manchester City at Goodison Park in the Premier League in Wednesday evening's rescheduled tie. The Toffees were taken to task by Fulham with a margin of 2-0 in their most recent outing. Manchester City, on the other hand, made it 16 wins on the bounce with a resounding 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

There have been 188 meetings between both the sides across all competitions so far. Man City have been the dominant side in recent fixtures whereas their head-to-head record is pretty even at this point.

Their last encounter between both the sides came in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign at the Etihad Stadium in January last year where Pep Guardiola's men recorded a 2-1 win in the fixture.

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City game will commence at 01:45 AM IST.

EVE vs MCI Premier League 2020-21, Everton vs Manchester City: Live Streaming

Everton vs Manchester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

EVE vs MCI Premier League 2020-21, Everton vs Manchester City: Match Details

Thursday, February 18 – 01:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Goodison Park.

Premier League 2020-21, EVE vs MCI Dream11 team for Everton vs Manchester City

Captain: Raheem Sterling

Vice-captain: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte

Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

EVE vs MCI, Premier League 2020-21 Everton possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Robin Olsen; Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman; Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Alex Iwobi, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

EVE vs MCI, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting line-up vs Everton: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Phil Foden; Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling