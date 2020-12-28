EVE vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City and Everton will both be looking to build on the momentum they got after their respective wins on Boxing Day. While City rocked home by a 2-0 margin over Newcastle United on Saturday, Everton win 1-0 against Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

Citizens have not found a spot in the top four, but they are just one point behind arch-rivals Manchester United and two below Leicester City. City have not been at their best this season but after their inconsistent start, they have managed to find some momentum.

Everton smashed Manchester City 4-0 in this fixture back in January 2017. However, Guardiola's side have gained a lot of ground and they have won their last five matches against the Toffees.

Everton have been good this season and they have dealt well with the absence of James Rodriguez in midfield. Centre-back Ruben Dias has proved to be a good acquisition and he has been brilliant whenever he has had the ball.

