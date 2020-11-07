EVE vs MUN Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In another exciting weekend fixture, Everton will host Manchester United at Goodison Park on November 7. The match will kick-off at 6 pm IST. The two sides will be looking to return to winning ways after facing consecutive defeats.

Manchester United are languishing at 15th place with seven points from their six games in the Premier League so far. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is again facing a lot of inconsistency as they gained just one point from their last two games, with a loss and draw at Old Trafford against Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

Even though Everton are positioned at the fourth spot with 13 wins, where they have emerged winners in the first four games, Carlo Ancelotti’s team have failed to win any of the last three matches of the season. In the last two games, Everton lost to Southampton (2-0) and Newcastle United (2-1).

Manchester United have beaten Everton 36 times in the Premier League, a record of sorts for more wins against a team in the competition’s history. However, both of their games last season were 1-1 draws.

Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard will be unable to play for Manchester United due to injuries. Alex Telles who tested positive for Covid-19 is doubtful. Anthony Martial will return after his three-match miss due to a red card picked against Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton will not be able to field Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate due to injuries. Though James Rodriguez’s availability remains doubtful, Lucas Digne returns from suspension.

EVE vs MUN Premier League 2020-21, Everton vs Manchester United Live Streaming

Everton vs Manchester United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

EVE vs MUN Premier League 2020-21, Everton vs Manchester United: Match Details

November 7– 6:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at at Goodison Park.

EVE vs MUN, Premier League 2020-21 Everton possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Jordan Pickford, Jonjoe Kenny, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Iwobi

EVE vs MUN, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Everton: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial