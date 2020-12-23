EVE vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction Carabao Cup 2020, Everton vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Carabao Cup quarter-finals between Everton and Manchester United have all the ingredients to be a cracker of a game. Both the teams are currently enjoying some good form and are known for their attacking play. The Carabao Cup 2020 Everton vs Manchester United quarter-finals match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, December 24. The match will be played at Goodison Park.

In order to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, Everton beat West Ham by 4-1 while Manchester United defeated Brighton by 3-0.

United have won four of their last five Premier League matches and are at the third spot in the league table. Everton occupy the fourth spot having won their last three matches

EVE vs MUN Carabao Cup 2020, Everton vs Manchester United: Live Streaming

Colors Infinity will broadcast the Carabao Cup quarter-final match. The Everton vs Manchester United Live Streaming will be available on Jio TV and Colors Infinity.

EVE vs MUN Carabao Cup 2020, Everton vs Manchester United: Match Details

The Everton vs Manchester United match is scheduled for Thursday, December 24. The fixture will be played at the Britannia Stadium at 1:30 AM IST.

EVE vs MUN Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Manchester United Captain: Bruno Fernandes

EVE vs MUN Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Manchester United Vice-Captain: Marcus Rashford

EVE vs MUN Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Manchester United Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

EVE vs MUN Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Manchester United Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Harry Maguire

EVE vs MUN Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Manchester United Midfielders: Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay

EVE vs MUN Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Manchester United Strikers: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Richarlison

EVE vs MUN Carabao Cup 2020, Everton probable lineup vs Manchester United: Jordan Pickford; Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate; Gylfi Sigurdsson, Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Alex Iwobi

EVE vs MUN Carabao Cup 2020, Manchester United probable lineup vs Everton: David de Gea; Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes; Daniel James Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford