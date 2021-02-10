EVE vs TOT Dream11 Predictions, FA Cup 2020-21 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham will go lock horns with Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday, with a place the FA Cup quarter-finals up for grabs. Carlo Ancelotti will be all set to outsmart Spurs on such an occasion, and this could allow the Merseyside team to establish their potency.

Tottenham, on the other hand, cannot take matters for granted and they need to be more precise in their approach to get a hold of the hosts, and this match could well play a pivotal part in their hunt for silverware. They got a feeling of win when they beat Wycombe Wanderers by a 4-1 scoreline in the fourth round.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur game will commence at 01:45 AM IST.

EVE vs TOT FA Cup 2020-21, Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Streaming

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels in India. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV.

EVE vs TOT FA Cup 2020-21, Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match Details

Thursday, February 11- 01:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)at Goodison Park.

FA Cup 2020-21, EVE vs TOT Dream11 team for Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

FA Cup 2020-21, EVE vs TOT Dream11 team for Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Captain: Carlos Vinicius

FA Cup 2020-21, EVE vs TOT Dream11 team for Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Vice-captain: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

FA Cup 2020-21, EVE vs TOT Dream11 team for Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

FA Cup 2020-21, EVE vs TOT Dream11 team for Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Defenders: Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon

FA Cup 2020-21, EVE vs TOT Dream11 team for Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Midfielders: Bernard, Alex Iwobi, Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn

FA Cup 2020-21, EVE vs TOT Dream11 team for Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Strikers: Carlos Vinicius, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

EVE vs TOT, FA Cup 2020-21 Everton possible starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Robin Olsen; Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate; Fabian Delph, Bernard, Alex Iwobi; James Rodriguez, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

EVE vs TOT, FA Cup 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up vs Everton: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn, Gareth Bale; Carlos Vinicius