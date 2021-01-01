EVE vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs West Ham United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The first Premier League match of 2021 will see Everton lock horns with West Ham. Both the sides have found great momentum – Everton ended 2020 in the Premier League in the top four, while West Ham sit 10th.

For both the teams, a slot in European football is up for grabs.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side come into this game after their match Manchester City was postponed. The Hammers, on the other hand, are winless in four but have drawn three of these matches.

Both these sides faced each other a few months ago in the round of 16 of the EFL Cup. Everton thrashed West Ham United 4-1 after in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin slammed a hat-trick.

However, Everton will be without Jean-Philippe Gbamin, French left-back Lucas Digne and England international Fabian Delph.

David Moyes, the manager of West Ham, will not be able to avail the services of left-back Arthur Masuaku, who is out with an injury.

EVE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Everton vs West Ham United

EVE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Everton vs West Ham United captain: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

EVE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Everton vs West Ham United vice-captain: Said Benrahma

EVE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Everton vs West Ham United goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

EVE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Everton vs West Ham United defenders: Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop

EVE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Everton vs West Ham United midfielders: Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek

EVE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Everton vs West Ham United strikers: Said Benrahma, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

EVE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 West Ham United probable starting line-up vs Everton: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bernard

EVE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Everton probable starting line-up vs West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Sebastien Haller, Said Benrahma