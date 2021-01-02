Evee Scores 36 To Carry Rice Over UTSA 95-86

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Travis Evee had a careerhigh 36 points as Rice topped UTSA 9586 on Friday in the first Conference USA game of the season for both teams.

HOUSTON: Travis Evee had a career-high 36 points as Rice topped UTSA 95-86 on Friday in the first Conference USA game of the season for both teams.

Evee made eight 3-pointers to tie a program record. He finished 13 of 19 from the field, missing five 3-pointers.

Quincy Olivari had 21 points and seven rebounds for Rice (7-2) Chris Mullins added 14 points, and Max Fiedler had 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Keaton Wallace had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Roadrunners (4-4). Jhivvan Jackson added 18 points and Jacob Germany had 17 points.

UTSA was within 87-86 with 1:47 remaining, but went scoreless the rest of the way.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


