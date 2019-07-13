Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Even a Breathtaking Federer-Nadal Semi-finals Fails to Draw This Boy's Attention Away from His Book

During the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 semifinals match, the camera panned to a young boy who had his eyes glued to a book he was reading.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 13, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
The child could not be distracted during the match.
July 12 was a big day for all tennis fans around the world as two of the greatest players battled it out in Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Singles Semi-finals. Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Singles Final. While all the fans couldn’t concentrate on anything else than the interesting Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal match in a tough Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Single semi-finals, a young lad has become the internet sensation after he royally ignored the most interesting match on the Earth just to read his book.

The on-court action wasn’t enticing enough for one spectator, who was busy going through his book with all the dedication in the world. During the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 semifinals match, the camera panned to a young boy who had his eyes glued to a book he was reading. While a BBC commentator publicly pointed it out, joking, “It’s not the time to be reading. Put it down,” the internet has made the boy a subject of discussion after his ignorance towards the match brought him to the limelight.

Twitter has gone crazy after looking at the child and has not left a chance to troll the boy for concentrating on the wrong thing at the wrong time. Australian Comedian Ash Williams took to Twitter to write, “This kid was reading a book during Nadal V Federer! He should be walked out by security and receive a #Wimbledon life ban.” Others have trolled the kid too, for spending money to buy such an expensive ticket, just to go there and read a book. A few others have been calling him the next ‘spelling bee champion’ for his dedication.

Here are some of the funniest reactions:

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
