Even a Breathtaking Federer-Nadal Semi-finals Fails to Draw This Boy's Attention Away from His Book
During the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 semifinals match, the camera panned to a young boy who had his eyes glued to a book he was reading.
The child could not be distracted during the match.
July 12 was a big day for all tennis fans around the world as two of the greatest players battled it out in Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Singles Semi-finals. Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Singles Final. While all the fans couldn’t concentrate on anything else than the interesting Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal match in a tough Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Single semi-finals, a young lad has become the internet sensation after he royally ignored the most interesting match on the Earth just to read his book.
The on-court action wasn’t enticing enough for one spectator, who was busy going through his book with all the dedication in the world. During the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 semifinals match, the camera panned to a young boy who had his eyes glued to a book he was reading. While a BBC commentator publicly pointed it out, joking, “It’s not the time to be reading. Put it down,” the internet has made the boy a subject of discussion after his ignorance towards the match brought him to the limelight.
Twitter has gone crazy after looking at the child and has not left a chance to troll the boy for concentrating on the wrong thing at the wrong time. Australian Comedian Ash Williams took to Twitter to write, “This kid was reading a book during Nadal V Federer! He should be walked out by security and receive a #Wimbledon life ban.” Others have trolled the kid too, for spending money to buy such an expensive ticket, just to go there and read a book. A few others have been calling him the next ‘spelling bee champion’ for his dedication.
This kid was reading a book during Nadal V Federer! He should be walked out by security and receive a #Wimbledon life ban. pic.twitter.com/Agb3wGcgNP— Ash Williams (@ashwilliams1) July 13, 2019
Here are some of the funniest reactions:
Imagine having a golden ticket to Nadal vs Federer, and doing this... Kid doesn't know what he's witnessing #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mSd6hswFk0— Waq™ (@WaqtinAFool) July 12, 2019
When your parents take you to the stadium to watch Federer vs Nadal Wimbledon semi final but you are a Indian kid and have exams tomorrow.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/27UsZDyXBa— Troll Sports (@TroIISports) July 12, 2019
It's my childhood dream to watch Federer Nadal live. I've been saving money so that I could one day watch them live before they retire. And there is this ignorant kid who'd no idea how privileged he is. Life isn't fair.— Piyush yadav (@piyushyadav928) July 12, 2019
This kid reading book during #Fedal is not funny😁 he was here to see 2 GOATS actually🙄🙄 #Federer #Nadal pic.twitter.com/Xyr2nWDn37— CleviiC (@cleviic) July 13, 2019
When spelling bee is more important than Fedal— Riddhiman Medhi 🔰 (@riddhis_life) July 12, 2019
