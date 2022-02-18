Even After Foreign Recruits, China Men's Ice Hockey Team Crash Out of Winter Olympics

The Chinese Men’s ice hockey team crashed out of the 2022 Beijing Olympics with four straight losses. Canada thrashed the hosts 7-2 at the Beijing National Indoor Stadium in Tuesday’s knockout round, eventually knocking them out of the showpiece event. It was their second straight loss against the Canadian squad who beat the Chinese men’s team 5-0 to close out the group stage.

Despite recruiting 15 foreign players, the home team bowed after losing all four matches, and scoring only four goals while allowing 23. The men’s squad’s first outing against the United States wasn’t even shown in the country due to an 8-0 blow-out. China earned some praise in their 3-2 loss against Germany before they were shut out 5-0 and 7-2 by Canada in the next two fixtures.

After their dismal performance, there has been split opinion in the country, with some decrying the lack of home-grown talent while others argued that a move to import foreign players was necessary to grow the sport domestically.

China, who automatically qualified for both men’s and women’s hockey at the Winter Olympics, had recruited 15 players born in North America to compete on its team of 25. As many as 11 of these foreign-born athletes are of Chinese heritage. Similarly, 12 of the 23 players on the Chinese women’s team were also imports, which the Chinese authorities recruited in a bid to close the gap with traditional hockey powers.

As per a Taiwan News report, Chinese law does not allow dual citizenship, which meant the players had to renounce their original country’s citizenship to be able to participate. However, in an effort to build a world-class team from scratch, China relaxed its own nationality rules to quickly import foreign talent.

When a few of the participating players were asked about their nationality status some said they didn’t have to renounce, while others chose to keep mum on the contentious subject.

Michigan-born goalie Jeremy Smith told Reuters that he didn’t have to renounce his citizenship and he was never asked to. But the coach of the women’s team, Brian Idalski, dodged the question when asked about Canadian-born Hannah Miller’s nationality.

https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/ice-hockey-chinese-divided-over-imports-ice-2022-02-05/

In the meantime, the Chinese women’s ice hockey team fared better than their male counterparts. They won and lost two games before Sweden eliminated them in Group B league stage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.