Even as DSP, Hima Das Will Keep Sprinting for India: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has made it clear that Indian sprinter Hima Das -- who will be appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Assam Police -- will "keep running for India" in the future as well.

On Wednesday, the decision to appoint Hima as DSP was taken in an Assam cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dispur.

"Many people are asking, what about Hima's sports career? She is training for Olympic qualification at NIS Patiala and will keep running for India," Rijiju said in a tweet.

"Our elite athletes are employed in various jobs yet continue to play. Even after retirement, they'll be engaged in promoting sports," he added.

Earlier the Sports Minister had hailed the Assam government's decision and tweeted: "Well done! Assam Cabinet, headed by CM Sarbananda Sonowal Ji has decided to offer the post of DSP in Assam Police to sprinter queen Hima Das!"

Hima, nicknamed 'Dhing Express', on her part thanked the Assam Chief Minister and said that the decision is a "huge motivation" for her.

"I thank our Hon'ble Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma Sir for my appointment as Deputy SP with Assam Police. The decision is a huge motivation for me. I look forward to be of service to my state and my nation. Jai Hind!" she tweeted on Thursday.

Hima has gone on to be recognised as one of the most promising talents in Indian athletics. At the 2018 Asian Games, she won two gold medals and a silver.

The 20-year-old became the first Indian woman indeed the first ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.