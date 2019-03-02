English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Everton Looking to Dent Liverpool's Title Chances: Keane
Denting Liverpool's Premier League title hopes will be the added motivation for Everton when they take on their arch rivals in Sunday's Merseyside derby, defender Michael Keane has said.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Denting Liverpool's Premier League title hopes will be the added motivation for Everton when they take on their arch rivals in Sunday's Merseyside derby, defender Michael Keane has said.
Liverpool are unbeaten in 18 games against their neighbours since a defeat in October 2018 and Keane said that hurting the leaders' chances of winning a first league title since 1989-90 would please Everton fans.
"It's not the main reason we want to win the game. We want to win the game for ourselves," Keane told Sky Sports.
"We're chasing seventh place ourselves, but in the back of our heads, if we can take points off Liverpool and get a win, that will dent their title chances which is great. That should make the fans happy.
"We want to put in a performance and we want to win the game, and we want the fans to be happy. If that's what they want, then that's what we want."
Everton, who were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in December, are ninth in the table with 36 points and Keane is confident they can climb to seventh and come into contention for a place in European competition.
"Seventh is still within our grasp. We know we've got the players capable of getting there, and we know we can put in the performances needed," the centre back added.
"It's just a case of being able to do it consistently, which we haven't done for the last three months so we're going to have to change and we're going to have to improve. Hopefully we can do that and find ourselves there come the end of the season.
Liverpool are unbeaten in 18 games against their neighbours since a defeat in October 2018 and Keane said that hurting the leaders' chances of winning a first league title since 1989-90 would please Everton fans.
"It's not the main reason we want to win the game. We want to win the game for ourselves," Keane told Sky Sports.
"We're chasing seventh place ourselves, but in the back of our heads, if we can take points off Liverpool and get a win, that will dent their title chances which is great. That should make the fans happy.
"We want to put in a performance and we want to win the game, and we want the fans to be happy. If that's what they want, then that's what we want."
Everton, who were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in December, are ninth in the table with 36 points and Keane is confident they can climb to seventh and come into contention for a place in European competition.
"Seventh is still within our grasp. We know we've got the players capable of getting there, and we know we can put in the performances needed," the centre back added.
"It's just a case of being able to do it consistently, which we haven't done for the last three months so we're going to have to change and we're going to have to improve. Hopefully we can do that and find ourselves there come the end of the season.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Producers Hurrying to Register Patriotic Titles 'Not New', Daniel Craig Celebrates 51st Birthday
- Congratulations Abhinandan: Identical Pictures, Posts of 'Newborn Babies' Named After IAF Pilot Go Viral
- Luka Chuppi Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon Comedy is Simply Not Funny for Most Part
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Colourful Gowns & Wild Headgears in Jonas Brothers Video
- FAME India Phase II Scheme Approved by Cabinet - Implications, Impact and Industry Reactions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results