Everton Sign Striker King On Loan From Bournemouth

Everton have signed striker Joshua King from Championship (second-tier) side Bournemouth until the end of the 2020-21 campaign, the Premier League club said in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2008105/king-signs-for-everton.

Everton said they had paid a “nominal fee” for the Norway international, who has scored 53 goals in 184 matches for the south coast side.

The 29-year-old brings plenty of Premier League experience to Everton having scored 48 goals in 161 games for Bournemouth in the English top flight.

With the transfer deadline at 2300 GMT on Monday, Everton were in the market for an attacker after Cenk Tosun rejoined his former club Besiktas on loan until the end of the season.

Everton, eighth on 33 points, travel to Leeds United in the league on Wednesday.

