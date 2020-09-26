Everyone Excited: Shawn Michaels to Host on WWE NXT’s Upcoming Segment

WWE recently declared that Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is scheduled to feature on the upcoming week’s episode of NXT. The next week's episode will be the go-home spectacle for TakeOver: 31 and WWE is loading it up with some substantial segments.

Shawn Michaels, a wrestling legend, is all geared up to appear on next week's edition of the Black-and-Gold brand. WWE tried to make the most of his upcoming event with social media posts to appeal to his legion of fans.

WWE NXT Twitter posted, “@ShawnMichaels will be IN THE HOUSE to host a face-to-face between @FinnBalor and @KORcombat on Wednesday! #WWENXT Rightwards arrow http://ms.spr.ly/6019TvKmN”

Michaels was quick to write back saying, “Everyone excited about #NXTTakeOver I couldn’t miss the fun!!! #WWENXT.”

The Showstopper will host a face-to-face meeting segment between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly. This will occur just days before they meet for the NXT Title at the NXT TakeOver: 31 event. Balor is slated to defend the NXT Championship from O'Reilly at TakeOver: 31. WWE will put on the final touches to the narrative ahead of the big show going down on October 4.

Shawn Michaels hosting the scheduled segment this week should help NXT get a hike in the viewership numbers. On last week’s NXT episode, former Ring of Honor World Champion Kyle O'Reilly was the surprising champion of the Gauntlet Eliminator match. The Undisputed Era fellow is often regarded as a tag team maven.

Shawn Michaels is generally behind the scenes throughout NXT’s television tapings and is one of the chief creative thinkers behind the brand. He is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in history, and is well-known by the nicknames such as Heartbreak Kid, The Showstopper, and Mr. WrestleMania.

He is a four-time world champion, having seized the WWF Championship thrice and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship one time. He is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner, the first WWF Grand Slam Champion as well as a two time WWE Hall of Fame.