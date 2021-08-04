Everyone Laughed at Belgian Athlete Falling Face-first During Long Jump, But the Truth Horrified Them

Belgium’s athlete for the decathlon event at the Tokyo Olympics had an unfortunate incident when he stumbled upon his path and landed straight in the sand pit. Thomas Van der Plaetsen’s video from his Olympic performance has now caught the attention of social media consumers. The video was shared by American football recruiting analyst Brian Perroni on Twitter where Plaetsen was seen running towards the sand pit. Just before Plaetsen prepared to jump, he stumbled and landed on his torso in the sand pit. Before he stumbled into the sand pit, viewers could also hear an air pistol going off in the background.

Netizens have found Plaetsen’s Olympic incident quite amusing as they expressed their reaction on a microblogging site. The Belgian athlete was seen lying on the sandpit for a while after he fell, which led many to wonder if Plaetsen fainted or encountered a serious injury. For some, Plaetsen’s fall was quite understandable considering how the pressure of performing well takes a toll on an individual. As one user commented, “He looked like he just laid there for a minute and frankly I don’t blame him for it.”

Many found humour in the video and were reminded of dramatic scenes from their favourite Anime series. A few others found Plaetsen’s video one of the most relatable Olympic performances, as one user tweeted, “I have never related more to an Olympic clip.”

Others pointed out that even in his not-so-graceful performances, Plaetsen jumped and fell on the sand pit farther than a regular person, as one user tweeted, “And he still jumped further than I would have.”

For some the video was a representation of how they try to impress and work towards a goal only to find themselves not succeeding, as this user tweeted,

This was Plaetsen’s first Olympic performance and the incident happened in the second event of the decathlon.

The reason behind his fall though was horrific!

His knee almost bent backwards as he was readying for his final step before his jump and he lost all his the power in his legs and fell face first in the sand. Not that he didn’t get up, but was rather couldn’t as he was grimacing in excruciating pain.

He had to be taken out of the stadium in a wheelchair.

