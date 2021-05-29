Everything You Need to Know About French Open 2021

After being delayed by a week due to the pandemic, the second grand slam of the year -French Open begins next week. Roland Garros will debut with a refurbished look after a six-year renovation to modernize the stadiums and the grounds. Since 2006, the French Open is the only major tennis tournament to be played on clay. Scheduled for the end of May each year, the French Open will begin on May 30, Sunday, this year.

The Roland-Garros single draw is a 128-player field, with 108 direct entries, 16 qualifiers, and 8 wildcards. The draw ceremony took place on May 27. On the other hand, the doubles draw that features 64 teams, with 57 direct entries and 7 wildcards, will get released on May 30. Meanwhile, the mixed doubles draw will be held on Wednesday, June 4.

This year, all the eyes will be on the Spaniard Rafael Nadal defending his crown, while world number one Novak Djokovic gives him a tough challenge. Nadal is chasing his 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in this tournament. Another interesting player this year will be Roger Federer, who will make his return to the grand slam after missing last year’s tournament through injury. Needless to say, it will be also interesting to see if the clay champion loses his title to either Djokovic or Federer, as all three are placed in the same draw.

In the women’s game, Iga Swiatek — who became Poland’s first Grand Slam singles champion last fall after defeating Sofia Kenin — will be defending the title from the likes of Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka and Serena Williams.

Unlike the previous seasons, Roland-Garros has launched night sessions for the first time after introducing lights and a roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. It also hopes to house almost 5000 spectators for its final session on June 9.

The French Open offers total prize money of €34 million (£29.4m). The winner will receive a total of €1.6 million (£1.38m) with 2,000 points (ATP and WTA), while the runners-up will get a sum of €750,000 (£648,000).

