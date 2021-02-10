Everything You Need to Know About NBA G League Ignite

The NBA G League will resume basketball for the first time in nearly 11 months as the 2021 season begins Feb.10. Each of the 18 teams will play 15 regular-season games. The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff, which will begin on March 8 and conclude with the NBA G.

The NBA G League Ignite is a one-of-a-kind development team, consisting mostly of NBA Draft prospects from around the world. The squad also includes multiple G League veterans, who will serve as mentors to the young prospects. The Ignite are focused on ensuring that the future stars receive the best available coaching and facilities to prepare them for the NBA Draft. In addition, the team will also provide their young talent with life skills training that includes financial education, community service involvement and scholarship opportunities.

Who is on the Ignite roster?

The team is headlined by a group of high school prospects that are native to different countries, including India, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Philippines. The talented bunch is headlined by shooting guard Jalen Green, the first player to commit to the program and a potential lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Ignite, led by five-time NBA champion Brian Shaw, comprises of elite NBA Draft-eligible players as well as NBA and G League veterans. The G League will tip off on Feb. 10 when Ignite will make its debut against Santa Cruz

Who is on the Ignite coaching staff?

Five-time NBA champion Brian Shaw is the head coach of the young squad of elite NBA Draft prospects. He represented seven teams in his 14-year NBA career, after which he transitioned to coaching. Shaw has a total of 13 years of coaching experience in the NBA, two as a head coach, the rest as an assistant.

Ignite's 2021 season schedule

The Ignite will play the same amount of games as the rest of the G League teams in the Orlando bubble - 15. In their inaugural season, the Ignite will tip off the 2021 G League season when they take on Jeremy Lin and the Santa Cruz Warriors. The Ignite will qualify for the playoffs if they finish among the top eight teams at the end of the 15 games.

Day & Date Opponent Time (IST)

Wednesday, Feb. 10 Santa Cruz Warriors 9:30 p.m

Saturday, Feb. 13 at Oklahoma City 1:30 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14 at Raptors 905 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Iowa Wolves 1:30 a.m

Thursday, Feb. 18 at Erie Bayhawks 1:30 a.m

Friday, Feb. 19 at Westchester Knicks 5:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 22 at Greensboro Swarm 1:30 a.m

Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Long Island Nets 1:30 a.m

Thursday, Feb. 25 at Memphis Hustle 1:30 a.m

Saturday, Feb. 27 at Salt Lake City Stars 1:30 a.m

Sunday, Feb. 28 at Canton Charge 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday, March 2 at Delaware Blue Coats 1:30 a.m

Thursday, March 4 Agua Caliente Clippers 1:30 a.m

Friday, March 5 Rio Grande Valley Vipers 1:30 a.m

Sunday, March 7 Austin Spurs 5:30 a.m.

Participating Teams

Agua Caliente Clippers

Austin Spurs

Canton Charge

Delaware Blue Coats

Erie BayHawks

Long Island Nets

Memphis Hustle

Oklahoma City Blue

Raptors 905

Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Greensboro Swarm

Iowa Wolves

Lakeland Magic