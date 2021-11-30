Ex-Italian Volleyball Player 'Dated' Model for 15 Years. Turns Out He Was Scammed

A former volleyball player from Italy has found himself in debt after he was scammed by a woman. He was catfished into believing that he was in a relationship with a Brazilian supermodel for 15 years. The former Italian national volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga was convinced that he was having a long-distance relationship with a woman called ‘Maya’. The 42-year-old player is currently captain of the Gioia Del Colle volleyball team.

Manuela, a friend of his, had introduced a fake character ‘Maya’ to him over the phone and later it turned out that Manuela was the mastermind behind the scam. Now, it came to light that ‘Maya’ passed off a photograph of the Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio as her own to trick Cazzaniga into believing that she was also a Brazilian supermodel, Mirror reported.

The couple (Maya and Cazzaniga) never met in person but continued their relationship throughout the 15 years on phone calls and messages on social media. Now, Cazzaniga has claimed that they were engaged and he had sent her many lavish gifts. He also claimed that he helped her financially for many years for medical expenses to treat a heart condition.

Cazzaniga was pressured by his teammates to dig deeper into to know the real identity of Maya. He went to the Italian authorities to know the truth. Later, the Italian officials informed him that he had been the victim of a scam.

He made his story public on an Italian television programme ‘Le Iene’. He admitted that he had been scammed by a known friend and had racked up thousands of euros in debt.

“I have so many debts, it is not easy to wake up from a coma," he said on the Italian TV show Le Iene.

Cazzaniga believed that he was talking to ‘Maya’ but it turned out that he was speaking to a Sardinian woman named in local media as ‘Valeria’ who has denied her involvement in the incident.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.