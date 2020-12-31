News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Ex-Man United, Scotland Manager Tommy Docherty Dies At 92
1-MIN READ

Ex-Man United, Scotland Manager Tommy Docherty Dies At 92

Ex-Man United, Scotland Manager Tommy Docherty Dies At 92

Tommy Docherty, who managed Manchester United and Scotland, has died. He was 92.

MANCHESTER, England: Tommy Docherty, who managed Manchester United and Scotland, has died. He was 92.

Affectionately known as The Doc, he died on Thursday after a long illness.

Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home,” a family statement said. He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed. We ask that our privacy be respected at this time.”

Docherty spent most of his playing career nine years at Preston before joining Arsenal and then Chelsea. He played 25 times for Scotland.

He went on to manage 12 clubs, also including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Derby. But he was best known for his five-year spell at Man. United, overseeing an FA Cup final win over Bob Paisleys Liverpool in 1977.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...