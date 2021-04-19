sports

Ex-MMA Star Ben Askren Apologises to "the World" After Knockout Loss to YouTube star-turned Boxer Jake Paul

Ben Askren (Photo Credit: Askren Instagram)

Ben Askren said he "let the world down" after a first-round knockout loss to YouTube star-turned professional boxer Jake Paul.

Ben Askren apologised to “the world" after his boxing match ended in shambles as he was knocked out by YouTube star Jake Paul in the Triller Fight Club headliner at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Since the MMA-boxing crossover between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, this was the first such match that grabbed so many eyeballs but Paul landed one bomb punch at former ONE Championship titleholder Askren that dropped him. Even though Askren did get back up, he couldn’t proper answer to the referee, forcing him to stop the bout.

With the win, Paul got a 3-0 in his professional boxing career. The 36-year-old Askren had come out of retirement to fight Paul after undergoing a hip replacement surgery.

In the virtual press conference after the contest, Askren expressed his disappointment and shame over the outcome.

“I didn’t let the MMA community down, I let the world down," Askren told reporters. “People f*cking hate Jake Paul, and they wanted me to make him miserable."

Paul, after beating Askren, said he was “going to do whatever" he wanted, and added, “I don’t know what’s next for me. I’m just gonna enjoy my life for a second."

Triller Fight Club Results

Jake Paul def. Ben Askren by TKO (punches) at 1:59, R1

Regis Prograis def. Ivan Redkach by technical decision

Steve Cunningham def. Frank Mir by unanimous decision

Joe Fournier def. Reykon by TKO (corner stoppage) at 3:00, R2

Junior Younan def. Jeyson Minda via unanimous decision

Quinton Randall def. William Jackson via unanimous decision

first published:April 19, 2021, 03:01 IST