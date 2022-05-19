Ex-Mohun Bagan Secretary Watches AFC Cup Match From General Stand, Fans Surprised

In an AFC Cup group D encounter at the Salt Lake Yuvabharati Stadium on Wednesday, I-League winner Gokulam Kerala FC defeated Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan 4-2. Luka Majcen, Rishad Puthanveettil and Jithin Subran scored a goal each for the winning team. ATK Mohun Bagan’s deficit was narrowed by Pritam Kotal and Liston Colaco.

However, what caught the attention of everybody was that former secretary of Mohun Bagan club Srinjoy Bose watched his favourite club in action from the general stands of the stadium along with other members of the audience.

Fans of Mohun Bagan were surprised to find Bose in the concrete gallery along with his son Arinjay, sitting on the 14th ramp of the stadium in the crowd. People were left wondering why the former general secretary had ditched the comfort of an air-conditioned VIP box in favour of the general stands in the scorching heat.

Bose, however, brushed off the issue and said that he had started enjoying the game of football as a common member from the stands in his younger days and he is just bringing back the habit. He said he plans to watch all forthcoming matches from among the general audience.

While Bose watched the game from among the crowd, the air-conditioned VIP box of Yuva Bharati stadium was buzzing with the crowd of officials like Debashis Dutt, Babun Bandyopadhyay, Uttam Sahad. However, after halftime, many of them joined Bose in the stands.

Many are speculating that Bose’s personal differences or grudge with other members of the club may have triggered his decision to not join the others in the VIP box. Bose had stepped down as general secretary of the club in November last year, citing personal reasons.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.