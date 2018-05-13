English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ex-Pakistan Hockey Team Captain Mansoor Ahmed Passes Away
Pakistan's former star hockey goalkeeper and captain Mansoor Ahmed passed away at a city hospital due to heart failure on Saturday. He was 49
Karachi: Pakistan's former star hockey goalkeeper and captain Mansoor Ahmed passed away at a city hospital due to heart failure on Saturday. He was 49.
Mansoor, who played for the country from 1986 to 2000, was a member of the Pakistan team that won gold at the 1994 World Cup in Sydney. He also won a bronze medal in the 1992 Olympic Games.
Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President, Brigadier (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General Shahbaz Ahmad have expressed their grief over the passing away of the legendary goal-keeper.
"President and the Secretary General prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss," a PHF statement read.
Mansoor, a three-time Olympian, was suffering from heart ailment for the last three years. He had earlier also appealed to the Indian government to issue him the necessary visa to travel to Chennai for heart transplant.
Mansoor appeared in 338 internationals between 1986 and 2000. He also played three Asian Games and won gold in 1990 edition.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
