2-min read

Ex-WWE Superstar Jon Moxley Reveals News About Elbow Injury in Series of Tweets

Jon Moxley, who went by the ring name Dean Ambrose in the WWE, announced on Twitter that he injured his elbow and won't be part of AEW All Out.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 24, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
Ex-WWE Superstar Jon Moxley Reveals News About Elbow Injury in Series of Tweets
Jon Moxley has injured his elbow (Photo Credit: @fswvegas/Twitter)
Putting rest to speculations, Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose during his stint with the WWE has been one of the best additions for the AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling promotions, took to Twitter to reveal that he indeed has suffered an elbow injury forcing him to step back from in-ring action at the time being. Earlier there were reports, the famed wrestler may have to tone down his in-ring performance for the time being due to "some kind of elbow injury."

Taking to Twitter, Moxley, in a series of tweets informed fans about the unfortunate development.

He wrote, "I'm absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I'd rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn't be worse. In this circumstance, I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out ."

The wrestler apologised to "all involved" and "most importantly the fans", stating that despite everything, he hoped it should be a quick recovery. He went on to further tweet, "I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I'll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT."

The former member of WWE's Shield went on to say that he expects AEW's All Out to be an "amazing PPV" and hopes all the fans will be "be blown away by AEW and be excited to be a wrestling fan."

He added, "I'm looking forward to watching as a fan myself."

Earlier a Wrestling Observer Newsletter had revealed that Moxley is nursing "some kind of elbow injury".

According to The Observer, Moxley competed against Pentagon Jr on August 16 in a Northeast Wrestling bout and though he was determined to compete throughout the match, he was cautious not to bump on the elbow.

Notably, this is not the first time that Moxley has suffered an injury. back in December 2017, when the wrestler was still with WWE, he suffered a torn triceps and was out of action for eight months, only coming back on August 13, 2018.

Moxley had stunned the wrestling world when it was revealed he will be leaving WWE when his contract expired. The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) reunited for one final run and a month later AEW signed a multi-year deal with Moxley.

