Ex WWE United States Champion Miro Opens Up About Personal and Professional Life

Former WWE United States Champion Miro in a recent podcast spoke about his personal life and some special moments in WWE career. The ace wrestler discussed how and under what circumstances did he get married to his wife. He also mentioned that in one of the wrestling episodes, he and his wife had a heated argument backstage.

Miro, who was a guest on the famous apple podcast show Talk Is Jericho, started with describing how a series of absurd events took place after he engaged to his now wife Lana. It is because of these events the duo had a heated argument backstage.

Describing the incident, he said, "I've never had heat with anybody. I remember the one time I had was about the wedding, but it was not our fault either. They said we leaked the pictures, which is not true at all. One summer, we did get engaged, but she sent that picture to the office and to some of the girls. It is perhaps the happiest day of her life. She is getting engaged. Somebody leaks that and they blame her. They blame me."

Recollecting a past match during the hour long podcast, he spoke about how a producer of a show pulled off a prank with Jake Hager. He recalls how he lost this match to disqualification and the series of events that took place after that.

Elaborating upon the incident, he mentioned, "I think one time, it was me and Jake, we had a PPV match, and Vince didn't want me to lose at all. No pins, no submissions, nothing but I think they couldn't figure a way out of the match, and I had to hit him with the flag and it was a DQ."

After the fixture was over, the producer went up to his opponent and said 'thank you for f--king up the kid's career or something like that'. It is only after a while that the producer owns up and mentioned how his statement was on a lighter note.

The ace wrestler added, "[He went] up to him and said, 'thank you for f--king up the kid's career or something like that.' He's like, 'what?' It didn't mean anything because then the producer goes out later on in the night. He's like, 'oh, I was just kidding. Haha.' You know how he is."