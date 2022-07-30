'Exceptional Effort, a Great Start For India': PM Narendra Modi Lauds Sanket Sargar For Winning Weightlifting Silver at CWG 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his wishes to Sanket Sargar who put up a brave performance at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham winning weightlifting silver in men’s 55 kg category. Sargar clinched the second spot by lifting a total of 248kg (113 snatch, 135 clean & jerk).

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

PM Modi termed his performance as ‘exceptional’ after the 21-year-old ended up badly hurting his elbow while going for a second attempt in clean and jerk. Despite the pain, Sargar surprised everyone by going for the third and final attempt but ended up aggravating the injury.

Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/Pvjjaj0IGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

However, his closest rival Aniq Kasdan, after an invalid second attempt of his own, made one final go at the gold and clinched it by lifting a total of 249 kg.

“Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours,” Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Follow: India at CWG 2022, Day 2 Updates

At the first hall of the National Exhibition Centre, Sargar began with a 107kg lift in his first attempt in the snatch phase of the competition. He later improved that with a 111kg lift and ended with a 113kg lift, which put him in an advantageous position through a six kg lead at the end of snatch lifts.

In the clean & jerk round, Sanket began with a successful lift of 135kg while Aniq and Yodage had successful lifts of 138kg and 120kg respectively. But in the process of clearing 139kg in his second attempt, Sanket injured his right elbow. Cheered on by the crowd, he tried to have a successful lift in third attempt but he grimaced in pain and couldn’t complete the lift.

In a thrilling finish to the finale, Aniq failed to lift 142kg in his second attempt. But in his third and final attempt, he finally managed to lift 142kg to set a Games record in the round and take the gold medal, pushing Sargar to silver medal with just one kg separating the duo on the table.

With IANS Input

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here