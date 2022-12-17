EXCLUSIVE | Been Waiting a Long Time for This Fight and It's Gonna be a Hell of a Night: UFC's Manel Kape

Manel ‘Starboy’ Kape, The first ever Portuguese-Angolan to compete in the UFC returns to the octagon following a year-long hiatus. The Former Rizin Fighting Federation (RIZIN) Bantamweight Champion will face David Dvorak in a Preliminary Card match-up in the flyweight division of the UFC.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Manel Kape reveals his plans to chase the title, dealing with not being able to compete for a year, having multiple fights cancelled, and much more.

Here are excerpts from the interaction News18 had with Manel Kape:

What inspired you to become an MMA Fighter?

Actually, my family. My father is a former world champion in boxing and we have martial arts knowledge, in my blood and my family. What inspired me more about MMA was the competition. What MMA brings, is to be a better athlete, to be a better fighter. I don’t just fight with striking, because, I come from a boxing family, but also Jiu-Jitsu, so you know, this is what inspired me to be an MMA fighter.

How confident are you heading into this fight against David Dvorak?

I’m very, very comfortable. Super confident. I think this fight was a good match-up. When they offered me this fight, I readily accepted. Because I could see David Dvorak’s game, you know, many mistakes that he made and I can go right in and, not to be too cocky, but finish this fight quickly, you know.

How does it feel to be the first-ever Portuguese-Angolan fighter to compete in the UFC?

Yes, of course, it makes me proud. Makes me feel good representing my country and I hope that we have more fighters from my country here and to have more sports, you know. It’s amazing to be the first of course but it’s gonna be more amazing to be the first with a belt.

A bit more about your nickname ‘Starboy’?

I’m a fancy guy. The nickname comes from Japan, you know, I was there Walking around streets like Ginza, the fashion street from Japan. So they start giving me the name, you know, for my style and I thought it matched very well.

In the past we’ve seen you, knock out opponents, with punches and even some flying knees, can the fans expect more of the same striking prowess against David Dvorak as well?

Yeah, they can expect everything because it’s gonna be an MMA fight, you know, they can expect everything, can expect me, taking him down, grappling him to submit him, can expect me to finish him on my strikes, you know, I’m high level in everything that I do, so, I’m just excited to go there to put in the work. I’ve been waiting a long time and the fans can wait for this fight because it’s gonna be a hell of a night.

This is your first fight of the year, how does that translate in terms of training and preparation?

You know, since my last fight, since Zhumagulov, I’ve been doing the hard sparring, I’ve been doing the hard work always like I have a fight coming up. I didn’t stop, and I feel I’m in really, really good shape this time. I’m stronger physically and I haven’t changed my training. I’ve been working hard always and I’m very focused.

Since you are on a 2-match-winning streak from 2021, will a win against David Dvorak help get you in title contention?

I believe I need one more fight after Dvorak. I need one more fight and then we can start talking about the belt. I believe this. 100% in 2023, I’ll be very active, very focused, if nothing unfortunate happens, you know, if God permits, I’ll be Champion next year very, very soon.

The fight against Rogerio Bontorin got cancelled due to him facing medical issues during the weight cut, how did that feel?

Of course, I was feeling hurt at the moment, you know, we travelled a long way, a long flight, we put in work for months, day in, day out, I was ready. I already made weight. Like two days before the weigh-in, I was on weight, you know? I was very confident to fight, I was always very excited, more excited than in any other fight I’ve fought. I believed that in the fight against Rogerio Bontorin I’ll definitely get the win and at the end of the year, I’ll probably fight Dvorak. That was my plan, and yeah, unfortunately, he was not professional with his weight. But everything’s good now. We are working towards the same goal. We’re following the same path. And we are here stronger than ever.

Top MMA fighters of all time?

Myself (Manel Kape), Jose Aldo, Anderson Silva, Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza. Yeah, probably these guys.

If not the MMA what do you see yourself doing?

No, I have a lot of talents, like, playing soccer, and obviously cooking. I love to cook, and I can cook very well. You know, my food is amazing and I can do some Indian food, very well, you know, a lot of Curries, they use a lot of spices in India, a lot of spicy food. And actually, in Singapore, I eat a lot of Indian food, it’s amazing. I think I can do many things, you know, can do many things in life.

